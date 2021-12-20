Scott Family Amazeum to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, December 22

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council will host a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Scott Family Amazeum on Wednesday, December 22.

The vaccine clinic will offer first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up. Details for the clinic are below.

Wednesday, December 22 Vaccine Clinic

When: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: The Scott Family Amazeum, 1009 Museum Way, Bentonville. Registration is encouraged but not required. Click here for details and to register.

The Scott Family Amazeum has received a Communities for Immunity award to support their work to promote vaccine confidence in Northwest Arkansas.

The award will fund several vaccination clinics to be hosted in the first quarter of 2022, as well as additional efforts to raise awareness of the safety and efficacy of vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old in partnership with Arkansas Children’s Northwest and the Northwest Arkansas Council. Information about upcoming vaccine clinics will be released soon.

Additional weekly pop-up vaccination events in both Washington and Benton counties continue for all Arkansas residents, now aged 5 and older. For vaccination event information and registration go to: https://nwacouncil.org/vaccine-calendar.

COVID-19 vaccines are free, insurance is not required and those attending the clinics will NOT need to provide an identification or social security number to get vaccinated. If you have previously had a COVID-19 vaccine, please bring your CDC vaccination card.

For any questions about the vaccine or details on the clinics, click here, call 479-334-2929 or contact us on social media @nwavaccines.