Scott Family Amazeum to reopen July 18

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Amazeum will be back open tomorrow (July 18).

It has been closed since March because of COVID-19.

But starting at noon tomorrow you can enjoy the children’s museum once again.

There will be several health measures in place including mandatory masks for anyone 10 or older.

Hours will be different to allow the building to be cleaned several times a day.

“We have a two-hour block where we have guests in the museum. Then we close down for an hour, and during that hour we will take the things off the floor, replace them with fresh, sanitized props and we’ll quickly go through. It’s all hands on deck. We go through, we clean, we wipe down all the surfaces,” said Paul Stolt, Marketing Manager, Scott Family Amazeum.

Capacity will be limited so you’ll have to buy a ticket for a specific time-of-entry.