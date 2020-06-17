Screening procedures continue as COVID-19 cases increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Even though a large number of positive COVID-19 cases are in people without symptoms, it’s important that screening procedures continue across the state, said Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith.
These screening procedures are required for businesses as part of Arkansas’ reopening.
Some include taking people’s temperatures and asking them if they have symptoms of the coronavirus.
“Screening is very important because we want to screen out those who are symptomatic. Obviously it won’t catch those who are asymptotic or pre-symptomatic,” Smith said.
In a previous news conference, Dr. Smith said roughly half of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the natural state have been asymptomatic.