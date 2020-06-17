Screening procedures continue as COVID-19 cases increase

People suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus wait to receive tests at a coronavirus screening station in Bucheon, South Korea, Thursday, May 28, 2020. South Korea on Thursday reported its biggest jump in coronavirus cases in more than 50 days, a setback that could erase some of its hard-won gains. Health officials warned that the resurgence is getting harder to track and social distancing and other steps need to be taken. (Yun Hyun-tae/Yonhap via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Even though a large number of positive COVID-19 cases are in people without symptoms, it’s important that screening procedures continue across the state, said Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith.

These screening procedures are required for businesses as part of Arkansas’ reopening.

Some include taking people’s temperatures and asking them if they have symptoms of the coronavirus.

“Screening is very important because we want to screen out those who are symptomatic. Obviously it won’t catch those who are asymptotic or pre-symptomatic,” Smith said.

In a previous news conference, Dr. Smith said roughly half of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the natural state have been asymptomatic.