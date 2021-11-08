SE 8th St. at the SE J St. intersection in Bentonville closed starting today

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — SE 8th St. at the SE J St. intersection in Bentonville will be closed from November 8-21.

The closure is due to utility construction with Black Hills Energy, according to a release from the city.

These construction efforts will continue at other locations nearby later in November and December.

Weather or other unforeseen circumstances could postpone these closures. Please contact Tony Davis, Street Manager with the City of Bentonville, at (479) 271-3130, with any questions about these closures.