Search continues for missing Russellville woman after truck found

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Russellville police have recovered the truck of a woman who was reported missing in 2020.

According to a Facebook post by the department, Sherry Patton was reported missing by her mother in Illinois on December 15, 2020.

The post says she was last seen driving a gold GMC truck at Washburn Park in Russellville. Her truck was recovered June 24, 2021, but she has not been located.

If anyone knows Patton’s whereabouts, contact the Russellville Police Department at (479) 968-3232 and ask for Lt. Glenn Daniel.