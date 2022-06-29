DeAngelo Lee courtesy of Van Buren Police Department.

DeAngelo Lee courtesy of Van Buren Police Department.

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A suspect is on the run after a shooting in downtown Van Buren occurred in a ride-share car, according to Van Buren Police Department.

DeAngelo Lee is the person of interest. Police say an altercation occurred in a rideshare vehicle. Shots were fired but no injuries are reported. Police say he may be armed and dangerous.

Lee is from Fort Smith.

If you have seen Lee or know his whereabouts please contact VBPD at 4747-1234 and ask for police Sgt. Baker.

This is a developing story.