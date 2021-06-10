Search for Morgan Nick continues after 26 years; “Love always hopes.”

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s been 26 years since Morgan Nick went missing in Alma-with the case still unsolved-but, her family and police say they are still fighting as hard as ever to find answers and bright her home.

Morgan was six years old when she was taken. We’ve waited 26 years.” -COLLEEN NICK, MORGAN’S MOM

26 years of waiting for an answer as to who took her daughter at a Little League Baseball game in Alma June 9, 1995.

I think there is someone with that missing puzzle piece.” -CHIEF JEFF POINTER, ALMA POLICE

New leads have flooded in after a recent documentary on her disappearance. One pointed Alma police to a red truck with a white camper at that ballpark, which Pointer said they believe was driven by the abductor.

Red truck with white camper police believe was driven by Morgan’s abductor seen at ballpark the night of her disappearance.

The owner still has not identified.

“It’s something that I don’t think any of us thought we’d still be here searching for at year 26,” said Assistance Director at the Morgan Nick Foundation, Genevie Strickland.

Morgan’s disappearance led to the Morgan Nick Foundation created by her mom, where Strickland and the team work to find not only Morgan, but thousands of other missing kids in Arkansas. Over the past year, the foundation has assisted in more than 1,500 cases.

“Here at the foundation, our goal is really about all of the kids who need to come home, who need to be with their loved ones, who have a story and a purpose,” said Strickland.

Pointer is still hopeful someone with a missing puzzle piece will finally speak up.

“Put yourself in Colleen’s place and imagine how it would be going 26 years without knowing where your daughter’s at,” Pointer said.

He encourages anyone who knows anything about that red truck or this case to reach out to the Alma Police Department or call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.