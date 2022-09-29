NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The search for evidence in a woman’s suspected Northwest Arkansas murder has continued into a second day at Beaver Lake.

On September 27, Kacey Jennings, 29, was arrested in connection with the death of Allison Maria Castro, 28. Jennings is facing charges of capital murder and abuse of a corpse. The Fayetteville Police Department began receiving assistance in the search from the Benton County Sheriff’s Department on September 28.

Law enforcement officers had no comment on the search, other than confirming that they are looking for “potential evidence” in the case.

Police responded to a residence and located Jennings on September 19 as he was experiencing an apparent drug overdose. After getting him the medical treatment he needed, police found more potential evidence.

“Officers discovered more information that led us to believe that the suspect in this case had possibly killed his ex-girlfriend,” Fayetteville PD Sgt. Tony Murphy said.

Fayetteville police spoke with Castro’s family and learned that Jennings and Castro were previously in a relationship and lived together. Castro was declared a missing person and an investigation was launched on September 19 after the family was unable to contact her.

“Some of the information that’s been located during the investigation led us to believe that the body of Castro was moved, or was disposed of, so that’s the basis of the abuse of a corpse charge,” Sgt. Murphy explained.