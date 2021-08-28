Search underway for possible drowning victim in Baxter County

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — The search is underway for a possible drowning victim in the White River in Baxter County.

Personnel from multiple agencies have been searching the river since early Saturday afternoon for the possible victim.

A caller on River Valley Trail notified authorities at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Saturday that a man had gone under water in the White River and did not come back up.

Rescue personnel responded to the location and began searching for the man. They were told that the man was kayaking with others when he tipped over in the river, began struggling and then went under water.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was launched and a search was conducted from the air for several hours, while other rescue personnel searched by boat.

The missing man is reported to be 29 years old and from Beaumont, Texas. His name is not available at the time of this report.