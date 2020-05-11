Search warrant served at Bethel Heights sewage plant this weekend

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A search warrant was issued for the Bethel Heights sewage plant over the weekend.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, personnel searched the sewage treatment plant on North Oak Street on Saturday.

Last August, the director of environmental quality determined unsafe practices at one of the wastewater treatment plants violated the Arkansas Water and Air Pollution Act.

The ADEQ sued the city of Bethel Heights two months ago claiming the city violates the law by allowing the pooling of wastewater around its treatment facility and nearby land.

Last December, ADEQ and Bethel Heights agreed to a correction plan, but the lawsuit states the issue still hasn’t been addressed.

You can read the statement from the attorney representing Bethel Heights below.