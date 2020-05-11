Search warrant served at Bethel Heights sewage plant this weekend

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A search warrant was issued for the Bethel Heights sewage plant over the weekend.
According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, personnel searched the sewage treatment plant on North Oak Street on Saturday.
Last August, the director of environmental quality determined unsafe practices at one of the wastewater treatment plants violated the Arkansas Water and Air Pollution Act.
The ADEQ sued the city of Bethel Heights two months ago claiming the city violates the law by allowing the pooling of wastewater around its treatment facility and nearby land.
Last December, ADEQ and Bethel Heights agreed to a correction plan, but the lawsuit states the issue still hasn’t been addressed.
You can read the statement from the attorney representing Bethel Heights below.
Bethel Heights has for years worked with all governmental authorities as to its wastewater system. Its representatives have regularly met with the states department of environmental quality, health department and the Benton County prosecuting attorneys and has provided them everything asked for numerous times and will continue to do so. Today Bethel Heights fully cooperated with the search warrant as it has nothing to hide. As a matter of fact, it has more than once requested the prosecuting attorney to do the appropriate type of sampling and testing that can both determine what the substance is and just as importantly the source of the substance that may be on the city’s drip fields or the adjoining neighbors property. Further the city continues to deploy numerous methods to handle wastewater such as daily haul offs (which was going on early this morning when the warrant was served)and building storage tanks all sanctioned by the State.Robert K. Rhoads, attorney representing Bethel Heights