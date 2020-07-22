Searcy Police Department will enforce mask mandate

SEARCY, Ark. (KARK) – A handful of law enforcement agencies across the state have come out and said they will not enforce Governor Asa Hutchinson’s mask mandate. The Searcy Police Department said they will.

As the phone lines light up, Searcy Police expect some of those calls to be reports of people not wearing masks.

“We are respecting the Governor, we’re respecting his position on what he can and can’t do,” Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said.

Hernandez said showing that respect means enforcing his orders, but making sure that it doesn’t become the sole focus of the department.

“We were anticipating being overwhelmed. We didn’t want to have an officer basically waste time and respond to every single mask call that we anticipate that we’re going to get.,” Hernandez said.

The policy will have dispatchers go through a supervisor to determine whether each report is valid.

“Somebody walking down the street not wearing a mask, that doesn’t fall under his mandate,” Hernandez said.

If it does fall under the mandate, an officer will respond. The only exception is if the call comes from a business.

“That’s automatic sending an officer out,” Hernandez said.

Suzanne Raiford who owns Daisy’s Lunchbox said she placed a sign on the door asking people to wear masks weeks ago but it didn’t keep people from walking in, face uncovered.

“We had people coming in here coughing and hacking, If I’m protecting you, I want you to protect me,” Raiford said.

She appreciates the SPD’s support.

“It makes it easier for me as a business owner to put the sign up on the door,” Raiford said.

Hernandez said they will only be issuing verbal warnings reminding people of the mandate and only taking further action if they don’t comply.

“Then it goes away from the masks into something else,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said they were overloaded with calls right after the Governor made his announcement about the mandate, but since Monday those calls have been few and far between. He believes that is because people are actually following the mandate.