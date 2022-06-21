MOBILE, Ala. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fifty young women will compete for a share of $150,000 in scholarships at the Distinguished Young Women of America for 2022 from June 23-25 in Mobile Alabama, according to a press release.

Maria Spearn of Searcy is representing Arkansas at the three-night event where eight finalists will be selected on June 25. Spearn is a 2022 graduate of Searcy High School.

Maria Spearn representing Arkansas in the Distinguished Young Woman of America 2022. (Distinguished Young Women).

The competitors will compete in scholastics, interviews, fitness, talent and self-expression. Spearn will perform a tap dance to “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”

Spearn’s career goal is to become a nurse practitioner and attend Harding University.

“The power of our youth is strong, and these 50 state representatives are the embodiment of that,” said Kendra Haskins, executive director of Distinguished Young Women. “We are excited to highlight Distinguished Young Women this weekend by highlighting these participants and celebrating the thousands of others who have been impacted by this incredible program throughout the year.”

Distinguished Young Women is the oldest and largest scholarship program for high school girls and has provided more than $1 billion in cash for tuition, according to the website.