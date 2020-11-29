Seasonal Affective Disorder combines with global pandemic; tips from mental health expert

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It is a time of year many start to struggle mentally and emotionally and now, it is in the middle of a global pandemic.

Emily Brandt is a clinical therapist who said Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as S.A.D. is a common struggle many will face, but, it is important to note when it starts to affect your day to day life.

According to National Institute of Mental Health, millions of adults may suffer from S.A.D. and may not know they have the condition. It also occurs much more often in women than men.

Brandt said key symptoms of seasonal depression are poor sleep, isolation and change in appetite.

One factor that makes this year harder than others is isolation due to COVID-19 guidelines, which can worsen your mental health struggles.

“Depending on who you are- it’s just our body’s way of adjusting to change and Lord knows we’ve had a massive amount of change this year,” Brandt said.

Brandt said if you are fighting seasonal depression, consider reaching out to loved ones, going outside for fresh air and getting some exercise to release endorphins.

If you find that this is still a struggle that is overtaking your days even after you try to combat it, Brandt said to not be afraid to reach out to professionals for help, especially as we head into the holidays.

