Sebastian Co. Juvenile Detention Center gets book donation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Leadership Class of 2020 is hoping to give young people at the Sebastian County Juvenile Detention Center the opportunity to learn, grow and improve.

To make this possible the LFS class is presenting over 750 books for the library at the Juvenile Detention Center and the local boy scouts will provide new bookshelves.

One of the class leaders said it was a project to address a community issue.

“We’re proud and honored to be able to represent several local Fort Smith businesses and community leaders that helped make this possible,” said Mark Allen, project director at Western Arkansas Counseling & Guidance Center.

In addition, the LFS class of 2020 raised $1500 in donations for the “Dolly Parton Imagination Library” so local children could continue to receive one book per month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers