Sebastian Co. Juvenile Detention Center gets book donation

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Leadership Class of 2020 is hoping to give young people at the Sebastian County Juvenile Detention Center the opportunity to learn, grow and improve.

To make this possible the LFS class is presenting over 750 books for the library at the Juvenile Detention Center and the local boy scouts will provide new bookshelves.

One of the class leaders said it was a project to address a community issue.

“We’re proud and honored to be able to represent several local Fort Smith businesses and community leaders that helped make this possible,” said Mark Allen, project director at Western Arkansas Counseling & Guidance Center.

In addition, the LFS class of 2020 raised $1500 in donations for the “Dolly Parton Imagination Library” so local children could continue to receive one book per month.