FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — United Way of Fort Smith Area celebrates the opening of a new resource center for their 100 Families Initiative in Sebastian County with a ribbon-cutting on February 25.

According to a news release from The United Way, the center is located on 423 Rogers Avenue, Suite 101. The center provides a location for partner organizations and clients to access support through 100 Families.

The release says 100 Families focuses on areas such as housing, transportation, employment, education, addiction/recovery, and food stability.

To enroll in 100 Families in Sebastian County, call 479-769-2488 or send an email to hedwards@unitedwayfortsmith.org.