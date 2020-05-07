Sebastian County celebrates National Day of Prayer virtually

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As this coronavirus crisis forces people apart, people in the River Valley are coming together to worship virtually.

It’s apart of Sebastian County’s national day of prayer streamed today on Facebook.

Judge David Hudson started the video ceremony by explaining the history behind this day.

In 1863 during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln called for a day of prayer.

Then by an act of Congress, an annual event was established and signed into law by President Harry Truman in 1952.

President Ronald Reagan then amended the law in 1988 designating the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer.

Judge Hudson spoke on how if we continue to face the pandemic we can find answers in the book of Romans.

“From Romans 8:35, who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword? And today we can Romans 1:31 what shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who is against us? And from Romans 8:35, who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword?” Hudson said.

Songs and prayers from local elected officials and ministers were also featured in the video.