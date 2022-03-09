FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Circuit Court announced a list of charges for Charles Abraham Smith, Jr., 42, a suspect in an attempted bank robbery on March 1.

According to a news release from the Sebastian County Circuit Court, Smith has been charged with aggravated robbery, first-degree terroristic threatening, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, and habitual offender.

A $200,000 bond has been set with regard to all of his charges, according to the release. Smith will be arraigned on March 16 at 8:30 a.m.

According to an affidavit, on March 1, around 2:50 p.m., police responded to the First National Bank at 2000 Midland Boulevard in reference to a robbery.

The affidavit says police spoke with witnesses and was told a thin black male wearing a black jacket, black beanie, and black and blue pants entered the building.

The suspect later identified as Smith told the tellers to give him money. He repeated his statement and placed his hands inside the left pocket of his jacket.

One of the tellers lowered her hands and Smith told her to go ahead and press the silent alarm before getting agitated and yelling. The teller went to go get some money, but Smith proceeded to leave the store and left the area on a bicycle, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says police were able to locate pictures of Smith and they were released to the media to identify him. On March 2, around 7 a.m., police began to follow up with the tips received from the community.

Police spoke with two people who were able to identify Smith. The people said Smith was a family member of theirs and they recognized him from the pictures.

Police received information for a possible location for Smith at 3621 Armour Street which was an abandoned house.

The affidavit said police spoke with the owner of the residence and he gave consent to check the house.

Police said they made contact with Smith at the house and he waved a gun from the front door. SWAT was called and asked to assist due to Smith barricading himself inside the home.

Smith walked out of the residence several times and pointed a gun at several SWAT operators before retreating back inside the residence.

Smith was placed into custody without incident at the conclusion of the standoff. Police observed Smith wearing the same black jacket from the attempted robbery when he was taken into custody.

Smith was taken to Sebastian County Detention Center and was released for booking, according to the affidavit.