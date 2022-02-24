FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Emergency Management delivered groceries to families in need Thursday, Feb. 24 as roads were still in poor conditions from the winter weather and many did not want to risk getting out and having an accident.

According to the SCDEM Facebook page, 10 families received groceries from the East Side Baptist Church food pantry, deliver in which SCDEM assisted.

Conditions are passable and main roads are mostly clear, but side roads and smaller roads may still be slippery. Temperatures are expected to reach near-freezing before dropping to the high single-digits tonight.

If you must get out, authorities advise you to stay safe and drive with caution.