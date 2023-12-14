FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Election Commission says it’s deciding between two options for its next polling location.

Committee chairman Talyor Chase says St. James Missionary Baptist Church and Spradling Baptist Church both meet their needs for parking, accessibility and space.

Chase says the need for a new location arose after the county’s previous spot, the Baker Center, became a city building.

“Trying to find one within that vicinity so that people around here have a place to vote is very important, so we’re trying to get as close to that area that the one that shut down was,” said Taylor Chase, chairman of Sebastian County Election Commission.

Chase says the commission expects to decide on its new location on Monday.