FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For the first time in two years, kids from the Kiwanis Noon Club of Fort Smith will have an opportunity to camp at Lake Fort Smith State Park. Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the club to raise funds to help them go camping, according to a press release.

From 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 26 at the Fort Smith Sheriff’s Office, a cookout with hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, ice cream and drinks will be served. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person.

The proceeds will benefit 9 to 11 aged boys camp at Kiwanis Boys Camp at Lake Fort Smith State Park.

The camp costs around $8,000 each year to put on and this is the first camp back from a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to the press release.

