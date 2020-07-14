Sebastian County detention deputy tests positive for COVID-19

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office announced a detention deputy has tested positive for COVID-19.

SCSO coordinated with the Arkansas Department of Health to provide mass testing at the detention center and around 350 tests were administered, according to a press release.

The release said the mass testing revealed an additional employee and two inmates have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The two employees are on leave until they are medically cleared, according to a press release.

The two inmates are in isolation from the rest of the jail population.

