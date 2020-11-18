Sebastian County election commission certifies 2020 election votes

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Sebastian County, votes from the 2020 general election have now been certified.

This comes weeks after the election commission meeting.

Chairman David Damron says a lot went into counting votes for this year’s election.

Not only did early votes and day-of votes need to be counted, but absentee and provisional ballots as well.

“To certify the election we pull all those different ballots together, all the different numbers and they all get combine. And then the final results are what we are signing off on today,” he said.

Preparations are also made for the mayoral runoff that will be December 1.