FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Election Commission is preparing for the upcoming primaries.

In the committee’s meeting on April 27, commissioners signed the notice of election and approved all poll workers.

Meghan Hassler is the election coordinator for Sebastian County. She says the meeting is to make sure everything’s ready before voters head to the polls.

“We’re finishing up our L&A’s this week, and we’ll be having early voting the week after next,” Hassler said. “We’ll also provide some equipment training for the election commissioners so they can close the early voting sites.”

Early voting starts on May 9. Election day is May 24.