Sebastian County Emergency Management monitor gas spill

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Cleanup is underway for a gas leak coming from a Fort Smith petroleum facility.

At around 6:45 p.m. on December 30, Fort Smith firefighters and police officers responded to Magellan Midstream Partners for reports of a strong gas odor.

They found gas was leaking into a ditch just off Highway 71 south.

Fort Smith city staff have used gravel and concrete to help dam up the ditches and prevent further downstream flow of the gas or potential contamination during wet weather.

Magellan Midstream Partners, LP (“Magellan”) reported a gasoline release at their storage and distribution terminal located at 8101 Highway 71 S, Fort Smith, AR 72908. Firefighters initially responded to a complaint of a gasoline odor in the area and were able to track the odor to the hazardous liquid in the ditch area just off Highway 71 South. Magellan representatives shortly appeared on the scene to coordinate their emergency mitigation plan with the City Fire and Police Departments, who responded to the incident.

As part of the emergency mitigation plan, Magellan immediately identified the source of the leak, isolated their pipelines, and initiated a larger scale investigation to assess the possibility for larger area contamination. No larger contamination in the neighborhood was found. Magellan also reported the incident to the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment’s Division of Environmental Quality, who will monitor Magellan’s cleanup and mitigation efforts.

Overnight, multiple city departments provided a team response to mitigate the hazard and prevent further impacts to nearby Mill Creek. City staff deployed gravel and concrete “Jersey Barriers” to help dam up the ditches and prevent further downstream flow or potential contamination during wet weather.

City of Fort Smith responders, air quality and environmental specialists, and Magellan staff are still in the process of completing the response. Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman said “Magellan is working with the appropriate regulatory agencies on this incident and keeping the city informed. No associated injuries, road closures, or evacuations have been reported and air quality readings for the surrounding area remain safe. Magellan is also expected to report on the cause of the accident when it can be determined.”