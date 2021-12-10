Sebastian County Health Court introduces challenge coins to help people struggling with mental health

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Health Court introduces a new way to help people struggling with mental health.

The health court hosted a dedication ceremony for newly designed “court challenge coins”. The coins were designed by University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Associate Art Professor Peter Cullum.

The challenge coins work similarly to chips earned during programs like Alcoholics Anonymous. People work through a system and achieve specific goals receiving a coin when they hit certain milestones.

Cullum says this is a tremendous step in helping people help themselves.

“People need to have a choice and they need to have the power to empower themselves to make themselves better. And this gives them that opportunity,” Cullum said.