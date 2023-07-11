LONOKE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Sheriffs Office caught an escaped prisoner in 40 minutes.

Around 11 a.m. on July 8, Joshua Abbott, 41, escaped a SCSO Detention Center van while in transportation to the Arkansas Department of Corrections in Eastern Arkansas.

“A transport deputy stopped at a gas station in Lonoke, Arkansas,” Capt. Philip Pevehouse with SCSO said in a press release. “During the stop, one of the prisoners was able to escape from the van and fled on foot.”

First responders quickly arrived and began a search for the inmate. He was back in custody about 40 minutes later, the press release states.

No other prisoners in transport with Abbott participated to escape. Abbott was transferred to the Arkansas Department of Corrections later that day. He is facing charges in Lonoke County with Escape.

An internal investigation is being conducted by SCSO investigators. The investigation is ongoing.