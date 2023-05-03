FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian County Detention Center has reported an inmate death after they had been in custody for one day. Arkansas State Police handles the investigation.

On May 1 Maria Landrum, 41, of Fort Smith, died at Sebastian County Detention Center. Landrum was arrested on April 30 for a charge of third degree assault of a family member, according to a press release.

Landrum stated she was not feeling well and wished to lie down in her cell. Deputies stayed with her and contacted detention medical personnel, the release states.

Police said they quickly assessed Landrum, and she was taken by EMS to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Department is conducting a death investigation. Arkansas State Crime Lab will release the autopsy results. Foul play is not suspected, according to the release.

Sebastian County is facing a federal civil rights lawsuit of another inmate who died in 2021. Larry Price, 50, was said to have died from malnutrition and dehydration after he was found unresponsive lying in a pool of water and urine, the lawsuit claims.