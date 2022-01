FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — COVID-19 is hitting some jails hard. Sebastian County Sheriff Hobe Runion estimates about 35-40% of staff at the jail in Fort Smith are out due to the virus.

This includes deputies and civilian staff in food services and medical personnel.

The sheriff said his patrol and courts divisions are filling in right now. Runion was unable to provide a current number of inmates infected with COVID-19.

He said any inmate that tests positive quarantines in their own cell.