Sebastian County Jail over capacity

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Jail has more inmates than it can handle right now.

The jail capacity is 350, but recently the jail has a population of over 400.

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee is working to reduce the population back to the capacity limit.

One program the county is implementing is bond reduction which would allow non-violent offenders to be released on bond.

“The whole program is designed, one, to guarantee public safety, two, to work towards the safety of those people that work there, and three, the inmates themselves,” Sebastian County Circuit Judge Gunner DeLay said.

DeLay says if efforts to reduce overcrowding aren’t working, options for a jail expansion or to build a new facility would be discussed.

