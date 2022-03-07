LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced on March 7 the convictions of Sebastian County Justice of the Peace Rebekah Schwartz and her husband Stephen Schwartz for social security fraud.

According to a news release from Rutledge’s office, Rebekah and Stephen pleaded guilty in the Western District of Arkansas to federal felony theft of government funds and aiding and abetting the theft of government funds related to fraudulently accepting Social Security Administration disability benefits while operating a remodeling business.

The case was investigated by the Little Rock Cooperative Disability Investigations Unit.

The CDI unit was established in 2016 to combat fraud committed against the Social Security Administration’s disability programs and related federal and state benefit and insurance programs.

“No one is above the law, especially elected officials who are entrusted by their local communities,” Rutledge said. “We must aggressively go after those who take government funds out of greed and ensure money is available for Arkansans in need.”

The release says in November 2020, the Little Rock CDI Unite received a tip that a Title II Disability Insurance Benefit program participant, Stephen Schwartz, was working and simultaneously receiving disability benefits.

From June 2016 to September 2016, Stephen began employment with Liberty Roofing of Fort Smith but had his paychecks issued under his wife’s name in order to conceal that he was working despite claiming a disability.

Additionally, the investigation revealed that Stephen obtained employment from December 2016 to July 2017, at a local countertop business in Fort Smith until he and his wife started their own business, Schwarts Quartz and Stone.

On August 19, 2019, Stephen Schwartz was sworn in as a justice of the peace of Sebastian County after being appointed by the Governor of Arkansas.

He remained in the position until December 2020, which includes the time that he was defrauding the Social Security Administration. After his term ended, Rebekah was elected as Justice of the Peace in Sebastian County, a position she currently holds.

The release says the couple faces up to 10 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set by the court.