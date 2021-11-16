Sebastian County K-9 to receive Law Enforcement Honors funeral

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Roxy Jane, 15, a retired Sebastian County Sheriff’s police K-9, passed away on November 13 and will be laid to rest with Law Enforcement Honors.

Service arrangements for Roxy Jane will be held on Wednesday, November 17.

According to a Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Law Enforcement escort will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the parking lot of 137 North Main, Greenwood, AR to her final resting place at 5705 White Oak Mountain Road, Greenwood, AR.

A graveside service will immediately be held following the escort with Law Enforcement Honors. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The sheriff’s office reported that Roxy Jane passed away at home, surrounded by her family.