Sebastian County leading in new COVID-19 cases

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian County is now number two in the state for new positive cases of COVID-19. Just yesterday, the county was at number one.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said yesterday that while hospitals are managing their full load the increase of cases being reported could become concerning.

Infectious Disease Doctor Raed Khairy from Baptist Health in Fort Smith said the hospital has a surge plan in place and is well prepared for a rise in incoming hospitalizations for both COVID-19 cases or other patients.

Dr. Khairy said theres many factors in the recent rise in cases and he reminds people to continue social distancing and wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the virus.