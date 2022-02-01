FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page Sgt. Bill Shibley died Monday, Jan. 31 of complications from COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office said Shibley had been hospitalized for the last several weeks.

Sgt. Shibley served the citizens of Sebastian County for over 22 years.

In April of 2020, the Department of Justice included COVID-19 contracted while working in a law enforcement capacity as a line of duty death.

Sgt. Shibley began his career with the sheriff’s office in June of 1999 as a reserve deputy. Shortly after, he began his full-time career in the Patrol Division where he rose to the rank of sergeant.

“He was a faithful, dependable leader who gave of himself for the betterment of Sebastian County. He was a loving family man who was always willing to share his big heart with all he met. He will be deeply missed, and the department is in mourning,” the department said.

The post said the funeral service for Sgt. Shibley will be held Monday, February 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Greenwood, Arkansas, located 19 North Adair St. The funeral service will include full law enforcement honors.