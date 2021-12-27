Sebastian County sheriff discusses inmates’ escape

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian County Sheriff Hobe Runion discusses two inmates who escaped from the county jail.

The inmates are now back in custody. Corrections officers realized Jeremiah Slavens and Dustin Smith were missing from the jail December 24. Police found Slavens in Fort Smith later that night.

They found Smith in Oklahoma on December 25. Both are now charged with 2nd degree escape.

“I could stand up here and try and give you reasons, but there’s not,” Runion said. “There’s no excuse for what has happened. Our mission is to keep these people in jail that our judges and prosecutors say need to stay in jail, and we failed. I know that.”

Runion says the sheriff’s office is looking at severe disciplinary measures for the employees who were responsible for keeping watch of the escaped inmates hoping to make sure it never happens again.