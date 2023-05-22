FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian County County Sheriff’s Office says on May 22 it arrested one of its deputies and fired two others over an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy.

Daniel Carrasquillo

Courtesy: Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, in early May 2023, investigators with the sheriff’s office’s criminal investigations division and 12th and 21st Drug Task Force learned through a source that several deputies were bringing narcotics and other contraband into the sheriff’s office’s jail.

The release says the investigation led to the arrest of Daniel Carrasquillo, 33, of Roland, Okla. on May 9 on two warrants for conspiracy of trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine. He was terminated upon his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

The release says detention deputies Dalton Johnson and Michael Fletcher were terminated for policy violations. Johnson was fired on May 5, and Fletcher was fired on May 8.

The sheriff’s office declined to comment further on the arrests and firings citing an ongoing investigation.