SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office announced today that an Alma man was arrested in a death investigation.

Officers responded to a call about a disturbance at the 2500 block of Been Ridge Road near Greenwood on Aug. 1.

William Moon, 45, was found reportedly bleeding but conscious. He was later arrested for aggravated assault and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

Soon after, police discovered another male subject on the backside of the residence lying face down and unconscious. Deputies immediately began CPR and other lifesaving procedures. EMS arrived and took over care of the man but were unsuccessful in reviving him.

The man was identified as Robert Hinton, 42, of Fayetteville. He was pronounced dead on the scene and his body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Deputies noticed the male had injuries consistent with being in a fight. The residence was searched, and no other parties were found to be present.

The case is still under investigation.