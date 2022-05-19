FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the individuals.

According to a news release from the SCSO, the sheriff’s office took a report of a stolen EBT card. The victim reported their card had been taken and unknown people used the card at different locations in the area.

Courtesy: Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office

Surveillance cameras captured the unauthorized users of the card as they completed transactions with the stolen card.

SCSO investigators nor the victim can identify the subjects, according to the release. Anyone with information or who can identify the individuals is asked to call the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051.