SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who broke into a storage facility in the Bonanza area earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office says that a zero-turn lawn mower, several computers, televisions and a gas grill were among the items stolen.

“Surveillance video captured the theft taking place. This same subject is also believed to be involved in other storage facility thefts in other local jurisdictions,” a release from the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 479-783-1051. Callers can remain anonymous.