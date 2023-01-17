BARLING, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office looks for a missing man near the Arkansas River at Spring Hill Park in Barling on Jan. 17.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are looking for Riley Beneux. He is 26 years old, is 6 ft. tall and weighs 165 lbs.

The sheriff’s office says Beneux told his family he was going to the gym on Jan. 16 around 1:30 p.m. and hasn’t been heard from since.

According to the sheriff’s office, his truck was found at Spring Hill Park. He was last seen wearing dark Khakis with an orange windbreaker, a blue beanie and hiking boots.

If anyone has seen or heard from Beneux, the sheriff’s office asks to call 479-783-1051.