FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who has not been heard from since October 23.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Kristina Smith, 17, left her house in the Greenwood area and has not contacted her family since October 23.

The sheriff’s office believes Smith may be in the Fort Smith area.

The post says Smith was last seen driving a 2006 gray Honda Accord with Arkansas license plate 086TRR.

If anyone knows Smith’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at 479-783-1051.