SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing teen in Fort Smith.

The sheriff’s office received a report on May 29 of the missing 17-year-old, identified as Selena Holmes.

Her mother, who first reported her missing, says that she left her residence earlier that day with permission and was supposed to return home at 7 p.m.

Holmes is described as 5’3″ and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black crop top shirt and black shorts. The sheriff’s office says that she should be carrying a small black satchel.

Holmes has been entered as a runaway, although the sheriff’s office says that she is under a doctor’s care and potentially may not have her medication with her.

“Holmes could be in the Fort Smith area. Her phone is not operating currently and she has not communicated with her family or friends. It is believed her last known location was in north Fort Smith” said a release from the sheriff’s office.

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information on Holmes’ whereabouts to call 479-783-1051.