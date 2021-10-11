Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office reports false alarm regarding active shooter at Greenwood schools

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to Greenwood schools after reports were made of an active shooter October 11.

The sheriff’s office says Greenwood police have investigated and determined the active shooter claims to be false.

Greenwood police responded and determined that the campus was secure with no pending threat.

All students, staff and facilities are safe.

The Greenwood School District says at 2:55 p.m., Greenwood Jr. High School and Greenwood High School campus were placed on lockdown due to a report of two men in camouflage on campus.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, two members of a visiting military group pulled into the Greenwood Jr. High parking lot and got out of a van wearing vests and camouflage. They were in the area doing an exercise.

The two military group members had a radio pack that appeared to be a gun barrel over their shoulder.

Police say a school official used the panic button to put out the alert and elicit a response. Officers and school officials responded.

The department says the alert was then cancelled and contact was made with the proper military agency to make sure the incident does not happen again.

According to police, a meeting was planned between Greenwood schools, Greenwood police, and the military unit regarding the incident.