Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office searching for men involved in fraud scheme

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men suspected of being involved in credit card fraud.

It happened at Southern Tire Mart in Fort Smith, right off I-540.

The business reported it had taken an order for $3,200 with two different credit cards.

Once the men, dressed as workers, arrived, they added more to the order, for a total of $5,000.

Later, the business learned all the cards used were stolen from someone out of state.

If anyone has information or knows the identity of the men, you’re asked to contact Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051.

