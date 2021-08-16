Sebastian County shooting suspect released on $75,000 bond

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman is released on a $75,000 bond after police say she shot a Sebastian County animal shelter employee.

Erin Scholtes is facing first degree battery charges after police say she shot Artemis Project employee, Charlie.

Mary Scott is the victim’s sister, and board member for the Artemis Project.

She says Charlie had to have surgery today, and it’s possible he could lose his arm.

Scott says it’s been a traumatizing event for the entire family and community.

“We’re all just very upset, confused, we’re looking for answers and we really haven’t gotten a lot of answers as to why she was at our property or what was going on,” Scholtes said. “Nobody in our rescue group knows her so we’re convinced it’s a random act of violence.”

Sebastian County Sheriff’s Cpt. Philip Pevehouse says the suspect was released on bond today.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we continue to learn more about this developing story.