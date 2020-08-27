Sebastian County swift water rescue teams prepare for Hurricane Laura

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 4:50 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Swift-water rescue teams are on standby in Sebastian County.

We checked in with the county’s Emergency Management Director Kendall Beam.

He said search and rescue teams, Ham radio operators, and fire departments are ready if storms cause any issues.

“We’re normal storm ready right now. Looks like that’s what we’re going to get; normal storms, thunder lightning, rain. That’s our bread and butter. That’s what we handle all the time,” Beam said.

Beam said the Sebastian County Road Department has no plans to use sandbags at this time.