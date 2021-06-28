Sebastian County woman arrested on drug charges

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Hackett woman was arrested after a traffic stop near Tyro Road in Hackett on Saturday.

Trudy Nichols, 48, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.

According to Sebastian County’s Sherriff’s Office, Nichols is a parolee with a search waiver on file. A search waiver is a document a parolee signs as a condition of their release from prison, which allows warrantless searches of their person, residency or vehicle at any time.

Sebastian County’s investigation led them to search Nichols house. The deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her bedroom.

Nichols’ parole officer was alerted and placed her parole on hold.

Her bond was set at $1,500 and appeared in court on June 28.

