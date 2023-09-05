FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian County and Crawford Counties issue burn bans on September 5.

According to the bans issued by Sebastian County Judge Steve Hotz and Crawford County Judge Chris Keith, the burning of trash, debris, brush and all other materials is prohibited during this period.

The bans prohibit all outdoor burning until relief from the dry weather is provided.

Sebastian County also asks smokers to use ashtrays to put out their smoking material instead of throwing them out along roads and highways.

The Sebastian County ban says those who violate it will face a fine of at least $25 or at most $300.

According to the counties, the bans will stay in place until enough rain has reduced the fire hazard.