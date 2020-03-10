SEC adjusts locker room policy ahead of tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament rapidly approaching, SEC officials announced some changes and new restrictions on locker room behavior.

Locker room access will now strictly be limited to student-athletes, coaches and essential personnel. Members of the media will only be able to interview coaches and student-athletes via traditional press conferences and in a separate controlled auxiliary space for a limited number of post-game interviews.

Officials also described the health and safety measures that are going into effect, saying that most of these new rules were also applied during the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament last week.

Changes are as follows:

Use of hospital grade disinfectant to sanitize locker rooms before teams arrive and immediately upon departure

Sanitization of game balls with hospital grade disinfectant after each practice and game

Sanitization of team benches plus band and cheerleader seating areas following each game

Hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and Lysol spray in team locker rooms

Hand sanitizers at scorer’s table, in officials’ locker rooms and operations offices

Additional hand sanitizer stations are also being implemented at all arena entrances and throughout the concourses.