SEC makes statement on controversial Arkansas vs. Auburn ruling

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Southeastern Conference released a statement Saturday evening expanding on the controversial ruling that took place in the final seconds of the Arkansas Razorbacks and Auburn Tigers football game.

Officials ruled the ball dead after a fumbled snap and a backward spike attempt before a recovery was made.

After review of the play the ruling determining the backward spike to be an incomplete pass was declared to stand, giving Auburn the ball with a loss of downs and allowing the Tigers to kick a field goal and take down the Razorbacks 28-30.

After much protest from Arkansas personnel and fans, the conference qualified the officiating in their statement by invoking an obscure rule, saying, “because recovery of the football was not clearly made in the immediate continuing football action, the ruling on the field was determined to stand.”

After the SEC’s comment was released, Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek expressed his opinion regarding the call on twitter.

I expressed my disagreement and disappointment with the final decision. However, there is no further action to be taken and we will turn our attention to the Ole Miss game on Saturday. I am extremely proud of the effort of our football team. I appreciate your continued support. — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) October 11, 2020

When asked about the play in his postgame presser, Coach Sam Pittman said ” “I saw a fumble and a spike that went backward six yards.”

Despite the loss, Pittman went on to praise the efforts made by his team.

“I’m proud of them. They fought their butts off and we have a good football team,” he said.

The Razorbacks will go on to face Ole Miss for homecoming at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Saturday October 17.