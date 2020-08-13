Sec. of Education reminds students about COVID-19 guidelines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With many students returning to campus across the state, Secretary of Education Johnny Key took time to remind students about important COVID-19 guidelines.

He said the first couple of weeks of college are a very social time.

So he had a message today for all college faculty, staff and students.

“Pay attention to the precautions, the social distancing, the mask wearing. We want to have a successful school year at all levels of education and its very important how we start,” he said.

Students at the University of Arkansas will start moving back in next week.